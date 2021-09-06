Augusta Commission considers candidates for District 4 seat

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Commission is getting ready to decide who the next district 4 commissioner will be. Tuesday city leaders are expected to appoint a replacement for former Commissioner Sammie Sias following his suspension.

So far we know at least these four people’s names are being thrown around by commissioners:

All of them have worked or are well known by people in city government. From the commissioners we’ve spoken to there is no consensus on just one person, but there is a consensus to get someone in the seat quickly to continue doing business in Sias’s absence.

“...There’s no need to delay the matter any,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams, District 2.

As Sias prepares to fight his two federal charges, his colleagues learned last week they’d have the responsibility of appointing his temporary replacement.

“I’m sure everyone will have an opinion, but I’m sure that everyone will be able to go in, not spend all day on the subject, and make a choice,” said Williams.

One is Alvin Mason. Mason is a former two-term District 4 commissioner and he also ran for mayor against Hardie Davis in 2014. Then there’s Moses McCauley, he represents District 4 on the Augusta Planning Commission. Next is Betty Reece and according to her Facebook, she worked in health care. She ran against Sias in 2018 and she plans to run again next year. Fourth is l.C. Myles. Myles is the first vice-chairman of the county Democratic party under Commissioner Jordan Johnson.

“I believe it’ll be a couple more by tomorrow,” he said.

State policy says if a seat is empty for more than 12 months that calls for a special election. That happened once recently when Commissioner Andrew Jefferson died and Bobby Williams was elected. But it won’t happen in this case because Sias has only been suspended, not removed. If he is found not guilty he could take his seat back.

“I know his heart is Augusta. And he would only do what’s best for Augusta and himself,” said Williams.

From what we’ve heard some commissioners already have an idea of who they want to appoint and others haven’t made up their mind yet. The meeting will take place at 2 p.m. Tuesday. It’ll take a majority of five votes to appoint a temporary replacement. We’re told when someone is appointed they’ll be sworn in and take the seat for the length of Sias’ suspension.

