UPDATE: New details on Alex Murdaugh shooting investigation

SLED investigating shooting that injured Alex Murdaugh in Hampton County
By Celeste Springer
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - SLED has released a statement with new details on the shooting of Alex Murdaugh.

Alex Murdaugh is the father of Paul Murdaugh and the husband of Margaret Murdaugh who were found shot to death in Colleton County in June.

The agency says Hampton County Central Dispatch received a call at 1:34 p.m, Saturday from Murdaugh. Murdaugh told dispatchers he was shot on Old Salkehatchie Road near Varnville, South Carolina.

According to SLED, he was airlifted to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah, Georgia to be treated for a superficial gunshot wound to the head.

As of yesterday evening, a lawyer representing the Murdaugh family said he was conscious, alert, and talking.

SLED regional agents and crime scene agents worked through the night into early this morning collecting evidence, interviewing potential witnesses, and following leads.

They say at this time, no arrests have been made.

If you have any information about this incident, you’re urged to call Crimestoppers of the Low Country at 843-554-1111.

