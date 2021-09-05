Advertisement

RCSO searching for man wanted for public indecency

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for 38-year-old Darious Lester.
By Celeste Springer
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Hephzibah, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for public indecency.

The sheriff’s office says 38-year-old Darious Antwain Lester has an active warrant out for his arrest for the alleged incident that happened at 2574 Tobacco Road on August 21.

No other details are available at this time.

If you have any information on Lester, you are urged to call Investigator Terry Bale or the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706)821-1020 or (706)821-1454.

