Fury’s Ferry Road widening project underway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crews are working on expanding Fury’s Ferry Rd. from two lanes to four lanes.

The construction will stretch nearly four miles, starting at Evans to Locks Rd.

It’s all part of a 50-million dollar project.

With all the growth and construction going on, neighbors have mixed reactions to the crews working right next to their back doors. Crews have been clearing trees and removing fences.

Kenneth Norris has to walk his dog on a leash in his own backyard.

“We used to let her out in the back, because everything was basically safeguarded... not anymore,” said Norris.

His yard is exposed to Fury’s Ferry Rd. and the more than 14,000 cars GDOT says drive on it every day.

Crews took out his back fence to make way for expansion. It’s a project he supports, but wishes would get done sooner.

“This expansion, we’re welcoming, it’s just, it’s gonna take four years. And that’s a long time,” said Norris.

“It’s pretty bad,” said Nick New, who isn’t new to the area.

He’s spent about eight years living by Fury’s Ferry Rd. and he says it takes up to ten minutes sometimes to make a left out of his neighborhood.

“It gets really really congested, it’s hard to get out, there’s been a lot of wrecks in front of our neighborhood,” said New.

He thinks this project will make things better, but he’s not looking forward to waiting.

“I’m kind of dreading having to wait four years, but I think in the long run it should pay off, and it’ll be better for everybody,” said New.

Norris will have to keep walking his dog on a leash until he can get a temporary fence put up. He’s ready for construction to end.

“And once it ends, everything is fine,” said Norris.

The project’s pre-construction manager says once they are done clearing trees, the next step is relocating utilities, like power lines.

