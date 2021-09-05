Alex Murdaugh shot in Hampton County, SLED investigating

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says they are investigating a shooting in Hampton County.

SLED Public Information Officer Tommy Crosby said the person shot was Alex Murdaugh. He says SLED is actively investigating the incident.

Murdaugh’s lawyer Jim Griffin said he spoke with members of Murdaugh’s family who said he was conscious, alert and talking “which is a good sign.”

Griffin said Murdaugh was shot in the head while changing a tire early Saturday afternoon. He also said Murdaugh was airlifted to MUSC in Charleston.

In a statement a spokesperson for the Murdaugh family said, “The Murdaugh family has suffered through more than any one family could ever imagine. We expect Alex to recover and ask for your privacy while he recovers.”

Crosby says the request for SLED to investigate the incident was made by the Hampton County Sheriff.

Alex Murdaugh is the father of Paul Murdaugh and the husband of Margaret Murdaugh who were found shot to death in Colleton County in June.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

