7 people wounded when man opens fire in Georgia college town

Athens-Clarke County police say the shooting happened early Sunday morning in downtown Athens...
Athens-Clarke County police say the shooting happened early Sunday morning in downtown Athens after a large fight broke out.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Police say seven people were wounded in a shooting in Georgia when a gunman fired into a crowd of people.

Athens-Clarke County police say the shooting happened early Sunday morning in downtown Athens after a large fight broke out.

Police Lt. Shaun Barnett says the injuries to the seven victims are not considered life-threatening.

The Athens Banner-Herald reports that police were searching for a 21-year-old man whom they consider a suspect in the shooting.

They described him as armed and dangerous, and are seeking help from the public as they search for him.

Crime Stoppers is offering $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Few other details were immediately available Sunday.

