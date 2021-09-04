Advertisement

Vaccination rates increase among CSRA teens

By Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The I-TEAM analyzed new data from the Georgia Department of Health today and found a 10% rise in vaccination rates among 12-19 year-olds just in the last month in our largest counties.

Today, 53% of children and young adults ages 12-19 have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine in Columbia County.

That’s up 11% since the beginning of last month when 42% of eligible kids were vaccinated in Columbia County.

That’s a higher rate than adults segmented into age cohorts 20 to 54.

The next highest grouping after teens are adults over the age of 55.

Richmond County teens also have seen a 10% rise in overall vaccination rates but lag behind Columbia County.

In Augusta, 41% of eligible kids ages 12-19 have been vaccinated.

That is up from 31% in early August.

