Vaccination rates increase among CSRA teens
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The I-TEAM analyzed new data from the Georgia Department of Health today and found a 10% rise in vaccination rates among 12-19 year-olds just in the last month in our largest counties.
Today, 53% of children and young adults ages 12-19 have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine in Columbia County.
That’s up 11% since the beginning of last month when 42% of eligible kids were vaccinated in Columbia County.
That’s a higher rate than adults segmented into age cohorts 20 to 54.
The next highest grouping after teens are adults over the age of 55.
Richmond County teens also have seen a 10% rise in overall vaccination rates but lag behind Columbia County.
In Augusta, 41% of eligible kids ages 12-19 have been vaccinated.
That is up from 31% in early August.
