Local dispatch office suffering from staffing shortage

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - When you’re calling 911, the last thing you’re probably wondering is who’s at the other end of the call.

Dispatchers are saving lives in an unassuming building off Gordon Highway. But in between these full cubicles some desks lay empty and these need to be filled urgently.

“In the 911 centers that I’ve been involved in, and many of the ones that I have communication with, they are directors. It’s very rare that you see a 911 center that’s fully staffed,” Daniel Dunlap, Augusta 911 director, says.

There’s 15 empty seats, 15 headsets waiting to be connected but hiring and keeping staff isn’t easy.

“The easiest thing to say is the pandemic,” Dunlap says. “But we have had individuals who have had to go take care of family members.”

Right now, Augusta 911 has 60 staff members.

Columbia County’s dispatch is fully staffed with 29 people.

“There are other agencies, or other companies that are offering higher salaries,”

Columbia County starts at $19.29 an hour.

Augusta 911 offers a lower wage starting at roughly $30,000 a year, about $14.33 an hour.

“We don’t want to wear out our current staff by having them have to work multiple overtime hours or overtime shifts,” Dunlap says.

Being at full staff means help for the current dispatchers trying to save lives and in a job where every second counts, time is of the essence to get people answering calls.

If you’re interested in applying to work at Augusta 911, applications can be found by visiting Job Opportunities | Augusta, GA - Careers (governmentjobs.com).

