Advertisement

Local dispatch office suffering from staffing shortage

By Celeste Springer
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - When you’re calling 911, the last thing you’re probably wondering is who’s at the other end of the call.

Dispatchers are saving lives in an unassuming building off Gordon Highway. But in between these full cubicles some desks lay empty and these need to be filled urgently.

“In the 911 centers that I’ve been involved in, and many of the ones that I have communication with, they are directors. It’s very rare that you see a 911 center that’s fully staffed,” Daniel Dunlap, Augusta 911 director, says.

There’s 15 empty seats, 15 headsets waiting to be connected but hiring and keeping staff isn’t easy.

“The easiest thing to say is the pandemic,” Dunlap says. “But we have had individuals who have had to go take care of family members.”

MORE | COVID surge overruns local hospitals, slowing ambulance responses

Right now, Augusta 911 has 60 staff members.

Columbia County’s dispatch is fully staffed with 29 people.

“There are other agencies, or other companies that are offering higher salaries,”

Columbia County starts at $19.29 an hour.

Augusta 911 offers a lower wage starting at roughly $30,000 a year, about $14.33 an hour.

“We don’t want to wear out our current staff by having them have to work multiple overtime hours or overtime shifts,” Dunlap says.

Being at full staff means help for the current dispatchers trying to save lives and in a job where every second counts, time is of the essence to get people answering calls.

If you’re interested in applying to work at Augusta 911, applications can be found by visiting Job Opportunities | Augusta, GA - Careers (governmentjobs.com).

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richland County coroner's update on twins found dead in car.
WATCH: Coroner’s update on babies found dead in S.C. car
Kasey Brooks
Mom arrested in attack on Grovetown preschool teacher
A pickup is mangled at the scene of a crash that left a male driver dead and a woman injured...
Region’s roadways turn deadly ahead of holiday weekend
Twin infants found dead inside vehicle outside daycare, RCSD investigating
Twin toddlers found dead inside vehicle outside day care, RCSD investigating
Authorities say two infant twin brothers found in a vehicle outside a daycare center Wednesday...
Coroner identifies infant twins found dead in vehicle outside SC daycare

Latest News

Vaccination rates increase among CSRA teens
Medical professionals worry Labor Day weekend will add to an already alarming amount of COVID...
‘I’m hoping we are at the peak now’: Medical professionals fear COVID surge after Labor Day
EXCLUSIVE: A 15 second video share with News 12's I-TEAM shows a fight between a mother and her...
I-TEAM: A closer look at daycare fight between mother, teacher
A large law enforcement presence responded to the riot at around 8:25 a.m..
2 charged in connection with riot at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, Sheriff says