Lincoln County Red Devils honor fallen player by rotating jersey number 44

LINCOLNTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s a special season for Lincoln County High School as they honor one of their own.

Austin Parks passed away in 2018 after a battle with leukemia.

Each week, the Red Devils will pick a player to wear Park’s number 44 to carry on his legacy.

This week it was senior running back Tevin Gartrell.

The 44 jersey was actually a little big for him, so he stuck with his normal number five.

Lincoln County has a rich football tradition.

From former head coach Larry Campbell to alumni like Garrison Hearst and Barney Bussey, there are a lot of notable legacies in Lincolnton.

And the parks family says it’s an honor to leave a legacy behind with this 44 strong player of the week.

“We know that Austin’s at peace and all of this with the community rallying behind us, it being a legacy for Lincoln County, it gives us peace,” Melissa Parks, Austin’s mother, said.

