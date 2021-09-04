‘I’m hoping we are at the peak now’: Medical professionals fear COVID surge after Labor Day

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University Health has 164 COVID in-patients. Back in January, the peak of COVID patients university reached was 149.

The worst part is doctors aren’t even sure yet if this is as bad as it’s going to get. The fear is that after Labor Day, it might get worse.

“I’m hoping that we are at the peak now,” Dr. Rodger MacArthur, infectious disease expert at Augusta University, said.

Across the state of Georgia, nearly 6,000 adults and children are laying in hospital beds battling COVID-19.

MacArthur says just over a month ago we were down to 500 patients statewide and about 4 patients at AU Health

“Six thousand Georgians hospitalized and most of those who are hospitalized, within the last three or four weeks,” MacArthur said.

The number of COVID cases locally has exceeded the January peak and the virus is spreading at a much faster rate.

“What I’m hoping is that the number of hospitalizations won’t increase, even as the number of cases do,” MacArthur said.

University Hospital has surpassed the January peak of COVID in-patients by 15.

Augusta University Health isn’t quite there.-The January peak they saw was 14. Right now they’re at 123 patients.

Augusta University doctors estimate their peak will be sometime after Labor Day with 175 patients.

“We’re concerned that we are going to get there,” MacArthur said.

Both hospitals are on EMS diversion and at ICU bed capacity because of a flood of COVID and non-COVID patients.

MacArthur says it’s unclear if things will get worse locally after the holiday but vaccine rates across the state are picking up.

“We’re seeing evidence that it might be levelling off a bit, maybe starting to decrease,” MacAruther said.

MacArthur says if you do travel this weekend be advised the virus is out here and you should travel as safely as possible. He says regardless if you’re vaccinated or unvaccinated, you should also wear a mask-even in crowded outdoor areas to slow the spread.

