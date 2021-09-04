Advertisement

‘I’m hoping we are at the peak now’: Medical professionals fear COVID surge after Labor Day

By Kennedi Harris
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University Health has 164 COVID in-patients. Back in January, the peak of COVID patients university reached was 149.

The worst part is doctors aren’t even sure yet if this is as bad as it’s going to get. The fear is that after Labor Day, it might get worse.

“I’m hoping that we are at the peak now,” Dr. Rodger MacArthur, infectious disease expert at Augusta University, said.

Across the state of Georgia, nearly 6,000 adults and children are laying in hospital beds battling COVID-19.

MacArthur says just over a month ago we were down to 500 patients statewide and about 4 patients at AU Health

MORE | COVID-19 roundup: Georgia has now seen 20,000 deaths from virus

“Six thousand Georgians hospitalized and most of those who are hospitalized, within the last three or four weeks,” MacArthur said.

The number of COVID cases locally has exceeded the January peak and the virus is spreading at a much faster rate.

“What I’m hoping is that the number of hospitalizations won’t increase, even as the number of cases do,” MacArthur said.

University Hospital has surpassed the January peak of COVID in-patients by 15.

Augusta University Health isn’t quite there.-The January peak they saw was 14. Right now they’re at 123 patients.

Augusta University doctors estimate their peak will be sometime after Labor Day with 175 patients.

“We’re concerned that we are going to get there,” MacArthur said.

MORE | Breaking down COVID-19 treatment options in the CSRA

Both hospitals are on EMS diversion and at ICU bed capacity because of a flood of COVID and non-COVID patients.

MacArthur says it’s unclear if things will get worse locally after the holiday but vaccine rates across the state are picking up.

“We’re seeing evidence that it might be levelling off a bit, maybe starting to decrease,” MacAruther said.

MacArthur says if you do travel this weekend be advised the virus is out here and you should travel as safely as possible. He says regardless if you’re vaccinated or unvaccinated, you should also wear a mask-even in crowded outdoor areas to slow the spread.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richland County coroner's update on twins found dead in car.
WATCH: Coroner’s update on babies found dead in S.C. car
Kasey Brooks
Mom arrested in attack on Grovetown preschool teacher
A pickup is mangled at the scene of a crash that left a male driver dead and a woman injured...
Region’s roadways turn deadly ahead of holiday weekend
Twin infants found dead inside vehicle outside daycare, RCSD investigating
Twin toddlers found dead inside vehicle outside day care, RCSD investigating
Authorities say two infant twin brothers found in a vehicle outside a daycare center Wednesday...
Coroner identifies infant twins found dead in vehicle outside SC daycare

Latest News

Vaccination rates increase among CSRA teens
Local dispatch Augusta 911 is facing staffing shortages.
Local dispatch office suffering from staffing shortage
EXCLUSIVE: A 15 second video share with News 12's I-TEAM shows a fight between a mother and her...
I-TEAM: A closer look at daycare fight between mother, teacher
A large law enforcement presence responded to the riot at around 8:25 a.m..
2 charged in connection with riot at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, Sheriff says