High School Football Scores 9/3
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Aquinas Jenkins County
Augusta Christian 27 Athens 42
Butler 6 Warren County 35
Richmond Hill 26 Burke County 27
Washington-Wilkes Cross Creek
Emanuel County 17 Vidalia 14
Evans 22 Harlem 20
Greenbrier 34 Lakeside 31
North Augusta 28 Grovetown 19
Hephzibah 30 Screven County 28
Westside 17 Lincoln County 23
Swainsboro 15 Statesboro 10
Brentwood 35 Briarwood 13
Robert Toombs 12 Edmund Burke 21
Memorial Day 0 Thomas Jefferson 34
Monsignor Donovan Westminster
Glascock County 12 Augusta Prep 51
Allendale Whale Branch
Blackville-Hilda Bamberg-Ehrhardt
Midland Valley 26 Pelion 42
Wagener-Salley 54 HKT 8
Holly Hill 58 Wardlaw 0
Barnwell 40 Swansea 8
