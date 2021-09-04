Advertisement

High School Football Scores 9/3

(WRDW)
By Nick Proto and Mike Jakucionis
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Aquinas Jenkins County

Augusta Christian 27 Athens 42

Butler 6 Warren County 35

Richmond Hill 26 Burke County 27

Washington-Wilkes Cross Creek

Emanuel County 17 Vidalia 14

Evans 22 Harlem 20

Greenbrier 34 Lakeside 31

North Augusta 28 Grovetown 19

Hephzibah 30 Screven County 28

Westside 17 Lincoln County 23

Swainsboro 15 Statesboro 10

Brentwood 35 Briarwood 13

Robert Toombs 12 Edmund Burke 21

Memorial Day 0 Thomas Jefferson 34

Monsignor Donovan Westminster

Glascock County 12 Augusta Prep 51

Allendale Whale Branch

Blackville-Hilda Bamberg-Ehrhardt

Midland Valley 26 Pelion 42

Wagener-Salley 54 HKT 8

Holly Hill 58 Wardlaw 0

Barnwell 40 Swansea 8

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richland County coroner's update on twins found dead in car.
WATCH: Coroner’s update on babies found dead in S.C. car
Kasey Brooks
Mom arrested in attack on Grovetown preschool teacher
A pickup is mangled at the scene of a crash that left a male driver dead and a woman injured...
Region’s roadways turn deadly ahead of holiday weekend
Twin infants found dead inside vehicle outside daycare, RCSD investigating
Twin toddlers found dead inside vehicle outside day care, RCSD investigating
Authorities say two infant twin brothers found in a vehicle outside a daycare center Wednesday...
Coroner identifies infant twins found dead in vehicle outside SC daycare

Latest News

Pickleball
Pickleball players to converge on Aiken for tournament
New England Patriots
Former Patriots wide receiver dies in S.C. motorcycle crash
Southern Jaguars
COVID cancels 29 local football games as many students quarantine
New Panthers logo
Panthers add depth at running back, claim Royce Freeman