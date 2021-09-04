Advertisement

Georgia EMT struck, killed by vehicle while rendering aid at crash scene

EMT Logan Wade
EMT Logan Wade(Source: American Medical Response)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
TROUP COUTNY, Ga. (WTVM) - A Georgia EMT has died after being struck by a vehicle.

Early Saturday morning, Logan Wade and his partner were traveling in a non-emergency vehicle and stopped to render aid at a car crash on I-85 in Troup County, according to American Medical Response (AMR).

The two were providing aid until other emergency officials could arrive at the scene, the organization says. At some point, another vehicle came up and struck Wade and his partner. Wade died of his injuries and his partner sustained minor injuries.

“We are heartbroken,” said Chris Valentin, AMR regional director, in a statement to AMR’s Georgia teams. “Logan was a longtime AMR team member who always stepped up to help others. He stopped at this accident to help people in need as he was selflessly headed to a disaster area. These acts are a testament to Logan’s commitment to his profession.”

AMR says the first responders were traveling to Louisiana from Georgia to provide supplies for other first responders assisting in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

The AMR DeKalb team is asking for time to focus on supporting Wade’s family and AMR team members.

