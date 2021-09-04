Advertisement

First Friday celebrations highlight city’s sculpture trail

By Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 12:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -Live music, art and an all-around good time was had in downtown Augusta last night.

The community came out for First Friday celebrations.

The greater Augusta Arts Council highlighted the city’s sculpture trail.

MORE | Augusta Sculpture Trail: Lifting spirits one piece at a time

Each month they’re focusing on one sculpture and hosting live music and an art project to feature it.

“There’s a sculpture in the commons called Sunlion that is a little lizard. My 3-year-old daughter loves that one and I have yet to come up with what our project is going to be, but I know she’s going to be excited, and so Iwill too,”

This month, the sculpture “impractical hardware.”

If you missed it Friday night, there are still more sculptures to come. You can learn more about Augusta’s sculpture trail by visiting the trail’s Facebook page at (3) Augusta Sculpture Trail | Facebook.

