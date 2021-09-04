FIRST ALERT FORECAST | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Clear skies and calm winds overnight allowed for radiational cooling across the CSRA. Low temperatures this morning were down into the mid and upper 50s for most CSRA locations including low 50s around Saluda, SC.

Mostly sunny skies are expected this afternoon with light winds out of the east-northeast generally less than 10 mph. Highs on today will be in the mid to upper 80s. with low humidity throughout the day.

Morning lows Sunday will be near 60. Highs Sunday will be in the low 90s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

Staying dry with cooler than normal mornings this weekend. (WRDW)

A little bit more humidity enters the forecast by early next week bringing morning lows back up close to 70 early Monday. Highs on Monday will be above normal in the mid to low 90s. Staying dry Monday with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the west between 5-10 mph.

Slightly better rain chances look possible by the middle of next week, but still not seeing strong rain signals in models. Highs will stay slightly above average Tuesday and Wednesday in the mid to low 90s.

