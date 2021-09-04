Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Clear skies and calm winds overnight allowed for radiational cooling across the CSRA this morning. Low temperatures were down into the mid and upper 50s for most CSRA locations including low 50s around Saluda, SC. Bush Field tied the daily low record of 54° that was set back in 1995.

Daily low record of 54° tied at Bush Field this morning. (WRDW)

Tonight we’ll see mostly clear skies with some thin cirrus clouds. Temperatures won’t be as cool as this morning with many locations in the upper 50s and low 60s. Highs tomorrow will be in the low 90s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

A little bit more humidity enters the forecast by early next week bringing morning lows back up close to 70 early Monday. Highs on Monday will be above normal in the mid to low 90s. A few scattered showers will be possible late Monday afternoon but most locations will stay dry, no need to cancel any outdoor plans. Winds will be out of the west between 5-10 mph.

Slightly better rain chances look possible by the middle of next week, but still not seeing strong rain signals in models. Highs will stay slightly above average Tuesday and Wednesday in the mid to low 90s.

We’ll be keeping an eye on invest 91-L over then next few days, as of now there is a 30% chance of formation in the Gulf of Mexico. Models are still split on the development and future track of this tropical wave, we’ll have a better understanding of the system once it moves into the gulf. Be sure to keep it here for the latest.

Invest 91-L has a 30% chance of development in the Gulf of Mexico over the next 5 days. (WRDW)

