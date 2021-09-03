Trump endorses Herschel Walker in bid to unseat Warnock

ATLANTA - Former President Donald Trump is putting his thumb on the scale of Georgia Republican politics again.

Trump on Thursday reiterated his support for newly declared U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker and endorsed state Sen. Burt Jones in the GOP primary for lieutenant governor.

Trump publicly encouraged Walker to enter the race against Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock.

In his endorsement statement, Trump said:

“Herschel Walker is a friend, a Patriot, and an outstanding American who is going to be a GREAT United States Senator. He embodies ‘America First’ and the winning spirit of Georgia. Herschel is tough on Crime and Borders, and he will always stand in support of Law Enforcement, Military, and our Vets. He will fight hard for our Second Amendment and Voter Integrity. Herschel Walker will never let you down. He was a great football player and will be an even better U.S. Senator — if that is even possible. He has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”

Walker issued this statement:

“Thank you to my friend President Trump for your support and encouragement! Together, we will win back the U.S. Senate for GEORGIA!!”

Walker launched his campaign a few days ago , filing a statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission and registering to vote in Georgia, where he is originally from, having grown up in Wrightsville.

His campaign noted that he led the University of Georgia football team to a national championship, won the Heisman Trophy, set records during a professional football career in the USFL and NFL, represented the U.S. in the Olympics, went undefeated in mixed martial arts and has run multiple successful businesses. Additionally, he authored a book in which he shared how he overcame challenges with mental health and has dedicated his life to helping others with similar struggles.

Georgia election officials opened an investigation into the residency of Walker’s wife, Julie Blanchard, after The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that records show she voted in Georgia despite living in Texas. A case sheet obtained by the AP shows the secretary of state’s office opened the investigation into Blanchard on Aug. 10.

Warnock won a special election runoff for the Senate seat in January, giving Democrats control of Senate, but he must run again in 2022.

