Schools release COVID-19 totals for week in Richmond, Columbia counties
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County and Columbia County school districts on Friday released their weekly numbers of students and employees testing COVID-positive.
Here’s a look at the numbers:
Richmond County School System
The district has 29,093 students. Here’s the breakdown of COVID cases for the past week:
ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS
- A. B. Merry, 0 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
- Barton Chapel, 1 positive students, 18 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
- Bayvale, 3 positive students, 6 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Blythe, 5 positive students, 67 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 2 quarantined employees
- Copeland, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Deer Chase, 5 positive students, 33 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Diamond Lakes, 4 positive students, 11 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
- Freedom Park, 0 positive students, 8 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 2 quarantined employees
- Garrett, 2 positive students, 22 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Glenn Hills, 2 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees
- Goshen, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 3 quarantined employees
- Gracewood, 5 positive students, 36 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees
- Hains, 2 positive students, 20 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Hephzibah, 1 positive students, 1 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Jamestown, 1 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee
- Jenkins-White, 0 positive students, 38 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 3 quarantined employees
- Lake Forest Hills, 8 positive students, 13 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Lamar-Milledge, 3 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- McBean, 6 positive students, 13 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Meadowbrook, 6 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 2 quarantined employees
- Monte Sano, 7 positive students, 22 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 2 quarantined employees
- Sue Reynolds, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Terrace Manor, 1 positive students, 1 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
- Tobacco Road, 2 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- W.S. Hornsby, 8 positive students, 36 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 3 quarantined employees
- Warren Road, 6 positive students, 35 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Wheeless Road, 6 positive students, 34 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Wilkinson Gardens, 1 positive students, 1 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee
- Willis Foreman, 1 positive students, 70 quarantined students, 0 quarantined employees
K-8 SCHOOLS
- Belair K-8, 7 positive students, 82 quarantined students, 4 positive employees, 4 quarantined employees
- C.T. Walker, 5 positive students, 12 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Richmond Hill, 10 positive students, 17 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees
MIDDLE SCHOOLS
- Glenn Hills, 5 positive students, 11 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 3 quarantined employees
- Hephzibah, 3 positive students, 7 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Hornsby,, 2 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
- Langford, 8 positive students, 47 quarantined students, 3 positive employees, 6 quarantined employees
- Murphey, 5 positive students, 12 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Pine Hill, 5 positive students, 50 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees
- Spirit Creek, 4 positive students, 18 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
- Tutt, 3 positive students, 12 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
HIGH SCHOOLS
- Academy of Richmond County, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- A.R. Johnson, 5 positive students, 14 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Butler, 5 positive students, 24 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Cross Creek, 4 positive students, 19 quarantined students, 3 positive employees, 4 quarantined employees
- Davidson, 8 positive students, 26 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Glenn Hills, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Hephzibah, 1 positive student, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees
- T.W. Josey, 8 positive students, 15 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
- Lucy C. Laney, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Performance Learning Center, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- RCTCM, 3 positive students, 12 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Westside, 3 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
SPECIAL PROGRAM SCHOOLS
- Alternative School, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Marion E. Barnes Career Center, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- RPM - Reaching Potential through Manufacturing, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Sandhills, 1 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 2 quarantined employees
Columbia County School System
The district has 28,503 students. Here’s the breakdown of COVID cases for the past week:
ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS
- Baker Place, 7 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Blue Ridge, 1, positive student, 1 positive employee
- Brookwood, 9 positive students, 1 positive employee
- Cedar Ridge, 8 positive students, 1 positive employee
- Euchee Creek, 5 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Evans, 15 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Greenbrier, 10 positive students, 1 positive employee
- Grovetown, 11 positive students, 3 positive employees
- Lewiston, 8 positive students, 1 positive employee
- Martinez, 4 positive students, 1 positive employee
- North Columbia, 4 positive students, 0 positive employees
- North Harlem, 10 positive students, 3 positive employees
- Parkway, 4 positive students, 0 positive employees
- River Ridge, 14, 1 positive employee
- Riverside, 9 positive students, 1 positive employee
- South Columbia, 2 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Stevens Creek, 9 positive students, 3 positive employee
- Westmont, 3 positive students, 1 positive employee
MIDDLE SCHOOLS
- Columbia, 10 positive students, 1 positive employee
- Evans, 29 positive students, 1 positive employee
- Greenbrier, 11 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Grovetown, 26 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Harlem, 14 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Lakeside, 6 positive students, 1 positive employee
- Riverside, 4 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Stallings Island, 12 positive students, 1 positive employee
HIGH SCHOOLS
- Evans, 26 positive students, 3 positive employees
- Greenbrier, 14 positive students, 1 positive employee
- Grovetown, 24 positive students, 3 positive employees
- Harlem, 21 positive students, 4 positive employees
- Lakeside, 35 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Alternative School, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
SUPPORT DEPARTMENTS: 11 positive employees
Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.