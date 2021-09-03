Schools release COVID-19 totals for week in Richmond, Columbia counties

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County and Columbia County school districts on Friday released their weekly numbers of students and employees testing COVID-positive.

Here’s a look at the numbers:

Richmond County School System

The district has 29,093 students. Here’s the breakdown of COVID cases for the past week:

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

A. B. Merry, 0 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee

Barton Chapel, 1 positive students, 18 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee

Bayvale, 3 positive students, 6 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Blythe, 5 positive students, 67 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 2 quarantined employees

Copeland, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Deer Chase, 5 positive students, 33 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Diamond Lakes, 4 positive students, 11 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee

Freedom Park, 0 positive students, 8 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 2 quarantined employees

Garrett, 2 positive students, 22 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Glenn Hills, 2 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees

Goshen, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 3 quarantined employees

Gracewood, 5 positive students, 36 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees

Hains, 2 positive students, 20 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Hephzibah, 1 positive students, 1 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Jamestown, 1 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee

Jenkins-White, 0 positive students, 38 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 3 quarantined employees

Lake Forest Hills, 8 positive students, 13 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Lamar-Milledge, 3 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

McBean, 6 positive students, 13 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Meadowbrook, 6 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 2 quarantined employees

Monte Sano, 7 positive students, 22 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 2 quarantined employees

Sue Reynolds, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Terrace Manor, 1 positive students, 1 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee

Tobacco Road, 2 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

W.S. Hornsby, 8 positive students, 36 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 3 quarantined employees

Warren Road, 6 positive students, 35 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Wheeless Road, 6 positive students, 34 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Wilkinson Gardens, 1 positive students, 1 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee

Willis Foreman, 1 positive students, 70 quarantined students, 0 quarantined employees

K-8 SCHOOLS

Belair K-8, 7 positive students, 82 quarantined students, 4 positive employees, 4 quarantined employees

C.T. Walker, 5 positive students, 12 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Richmond Hill, 10 positive students, 17 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees

MIDDLE SCHOOLS

Glenn Hills, 5 positive students, 11 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 3 quarantined employees

Hephzibah, 3 positive students, 7 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Hornsby,, 2 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee

Langford, 8 positive students, 47 quarantined students, 3 positive employees, 6 quarantined employees

Murphey, 5 positive students, 12 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Pine Hill, 5 positive students, 50 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees

Spirit Creek, 4 positive students, 18 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee

Tutt, 3 positive students, 12 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

HIGH SCHOOLS

Academy of Richmond County, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

A.R. Johnson, 5 positive students, 14 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Butler, 5 positive students, 24 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Cross Creek, 4 positive students, 19 quarantined students, 3 positive employees, 4 quarantined employees

Davidson, 8 positive students, 26 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Glenn Hills, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Hephzibah, 1 positive student, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees

T.W. Josey, 8 positive students, 15 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee

Lucy C. Laney, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Performance Learning Center, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

RCTCM, 3 positive students, 12 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Westside, 3 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee

SPECIAL PROGRAM SCHOOLS

Alternative School, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Marion E. Barnes Career Center, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

RPM - Reaching Potential through Manufacturing, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Sandhills, 1 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 2 quarantined employees

Columbia County School System

The district has 28,503 students. Here’s the breakdown of COVID cases for the past week:

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

Baker Place, 7 positive students, 0 positive employees

Blue Ridge, 1, positive student, 1 positive employee

Brookwood, 9 positive students, 1 positive employee

Cedar Ridge, 8 positive students, 1 positive employee

Euchee Creek, 5 positive students, 0 positive employees

Evans, 15 positive students, 0 positive employees

Greenbrier, 10 positive students, 1 positive employee

Grovetown, 11 positive students, 3 positive employees

Lewiston, 8 positive students, 1 positive employee

Martinez, 4 positive students, 1 positive employee

North Columbia, 4 positive students, 0 positive employees

North Harlem, 10 positive students, 3 positive employees

Parkway, 4 positive students, 0 positive employees

River Ridge, 14, 1 positive employee

Riverside, 9 positive students, 1 positive employee

South Columbia, 2 positive students, 0 positive employees

Stevens Creek, 9 positive students, 3 positive employee

Westmont, 3 positive students, 1 positive employee

MIDDLE SCHOOLS

Columbia, 10 positive students, 1 positive employee

Evans, 29 positive students, 1 positive employee

Greenbrier, 11 positive students, 0 positive employees

Grovetown, 26 positive students, 0 positive employees

Harlem, 14 positive students, 0 positive employees

Lakeside, 6 positive students, 1 positive employee

Riverside, 4 positive students, 0 positive employees

Stallings Island, 12 positive students, 1 positive employee

HIGH SCHOOLS

Evans, 26 positive students, 3 positive employees

Greenbrier, 14 positive students, 1 positive employee

Grovetown, 24 positive students, 3 positive employees

Harlem, 21 positive students, 4 positive employees

Lakeside, 35 positive students, 0 positive employees

Alternative School, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

SUPPORT DEPARTMENTS: 11 positive employees

