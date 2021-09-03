Advertisement

Schools release COVID-19 totals for week in Richmond, Columbia counties

By Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County and Columbia County school districts on Friday released their weekly numbers of students and employees testing COVID-positive.

Here’s a look at the numbers:

Richmond County School System

The district has 29,093 students. Here’s the breakdown of COVID cases for the past week:

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

  • A. B. Merry, 0 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
  • Barton Chapel, 1 positive students, 18 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
  • Bayvale, 3 positive students, 6 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Blythe, 5 positive students, 67 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 2 quarantined employees
  • Copeland, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Deer Chase, 5 positive students, 33 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Diamond Lakes, 4 positive students, 11 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
  • Freedom Park, 0 positive students, 8 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 2 quarantined employees
  • Garrett, 2 positive students, 22 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Glenn Hills, 2 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees
  • Goshen, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 3 quarantined employees
  • Gracewood, 5 positive students, 36 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees
  • Hains, 2 positive students, 20 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Hephzibah, 1 positive students, 1 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Jamestown, 1 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee
  • Jenkins-White, 0 positive students, 38 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 3 quarantined employees
  • Lake Forest Hills, 8 positive students, 13 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Lamar-Milledge, 3 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • McBean, 6 positive students, 13 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Meadowbrook, 6 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 2 quarantined employees
  • Monte Sano, 7 positive students, 22 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 2 quarantined employees
  • Sue Reynolds, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Terrace Manor, 1 positive students, 1 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
  • Tobacco Road, 2 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • W.S. Hornsby, 8 positive students, 36 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 3 quarantined employees
  • Warren Road, 6 positive students, 35 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Wheeless Road, 6 positive students, 34 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Wilkinson Gardens, 1 positive students, 1 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee
  • Willis Foreman, 1 positive students, 70 quarantined students, 0 quarantined employees

K-8 SCHOOLS

  • Belair K-8, 7 positive students, 82 quarantined students, 4 positive employees, 4 quarantined employees
  • C.T. Walker, 5 positive students, 12 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Richmond Hill, 10 positive students, 17 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees

MIDDLE SCHOOLS

  • Glenn Hills, 5 positive students, 11 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 3 quarantined employees
  • Hephzibah, 3 positive students, 7 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Hornsby,, 2 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
  • Langford, 8 positive students, 47 quarantined students, 3 positive employees, 6 quarantined employees
  • Murphey, 5 positive students, 12 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Pine Hill, 5 positive students, 50 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees
  • Spirit Creek, 4 positive students, 18 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
  • Tutt, 3 positive students, 12 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

HIGH SCHOOLS

  • Academy of Richmond County, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • A.R. Johnson, 5 positive students, 14 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Butler, 5 positive students, 24 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Cross Creek, 4 positive students, 19 quarantined students, 3 positive employees, 4 quarantined employees
  • Davidson, 8 positive students, 26 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Glenn Hills, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Hephzibah, 1 positive student, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees
  • T.W. Josey, 8 positive students, 15 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
  • Lucy C. Laney, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Performance Learning Center, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • RCTCM, 3 positive students, 12 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Westside, 3 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee

SPECIAL PROGRAM SCHOOLS

  • Alternative School, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Marion E. Barnes Career Center, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • RPM - Reaching Potential through Manufacturing, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Sandhills, 1 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 2 quarantined employees

Columbia County School System

The district has 28,503 students. Here’s the breakdown of COVID cases for the past week:

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

  • Baker Place, 7 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Blue Ridge, 1, positive student, 1 positive employee
  • Brookwood, 9 positive students, 1 positive employee
  • Cedar Ridge, 8 positive students, 1 positive employee
  • Euchee Creek, 5 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Evans, 15 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Greenbrier, 10 positive students, 1 positive employee
  • Grovetown, 11 positive students, 3 positive employees
  • Lewiston, 8 positive students, 1 positive employee
  • Martinez, 4 positive students, 1 positive employee
  • North Columbia, 4 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • North Harlem, 10 positive students, 3 positive employees
  • Parkway, 4 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • River Ridge, 14, 1 positive employee
  • Riverside, 9 positive students, 1 positive employee
  • South Columbia, 2 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Stevens Creek, 9 positive students, 3 positive employee
  • Westmont, 3 positive students, 1 positive employee

MIDDLE SCHOOLS

  • Columbia, 10 positive students, 1 positive employee
  • Evans, 29 positive students, 1 positive employee
  • Greenbrier, 11 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Grovetown, 26 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Harlem, 14 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Lakeside, 6 positive students, 1 positive employee
  • Riverside, 4 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Stallings Island, 12 positive students, 1 positive employee

HIGH SCHOOLS

  • Evans, 26 positive students, 3 positive employees
  • Greenbrier, 14 positive students, 1 positive employee
  • Grovetown, 24 positive students, 3 positive employees
  • Harlem, 21 positive students, 4 positive employees
  • Lakeside, 35 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Alternative School, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

SUPPORT DEPARTMENTS: 11 positive employees

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

