Advertisement

Reed says he was ‘battling for my life’ with pneumonia

Patrick Reed to play at Wells Fargo Championship
Patrick Reed to play at Wells Fargo Championship
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Patrick Reed says he was battling for his life with bilateral pneumonia. He says doctors told him the pneumonia in the lower lobes of both lungs can be fatal.

He says he was in a dark space with doctors telling him to keep close contact with his family. Reed was hospitalized for five days. He says his lungs were good enough to drive to Atlanta for the Tour Championship.

He can resume flying on Monday. He’s only playing because it’s a Ryder Cup year. He learns after this week whether he will be a captain’s pick.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hospital
CSRA sees its first known child death from coronavirus
Richland County coroner's update on twins found dead in car.
WATCH: Coroner’s update on babies found dead in S.C. car
Twin infants found dead inside vehicle outside daycare, RCSD investigating
Twin toddlers found dead inside vehicle outside day care, RCSD investigating
Peter Berkery
Augusta shooting kills 1; suspect arrested on the scene
Grover Tuten Jr.
Richmond County ex-coroner pleads guilty to stealing from dead

Latest News

New Panthers logo
Panthers add depth at running back, claim Royce Freeman
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley (21) runs against Carolina Panthers outside linebacker...
Newton, Peterson, Bell and Gurley among unsigned big names
No. 3 Clemson, No. 5 Georgia start with possible CFP preview
Atlanta Hawks' Clint Capela (15) shoots and scores against Indiana Pacers' Domantas Sabonis...
Atlanta Hawks sign Clint Capela to contract extension