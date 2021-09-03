Pickleball players to converge on Aiken for tournament

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken will soon welcome 190 pickleball players from seven states for a weekend of women’s, men’s and mixed doubles matches on nine indoor courts.

The tournament will be hosted by Aiken’s Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department at H.O. Weeks Recreation Center, 1700 Whiskey Road.

It will be led by a group of local enthusiasts of pickleball, a sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton and table tennis.

Ahead of the tournament, Laura Fenton Kovanda, a four-time U.S. Open Champion pickleball champion, will offer clinics and lessons:

Sept. 8 in Gym 1: Levels 2.0-2.5: 9-11 a.m.; and Levels 3.0-3.5: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Sept. 9 in Gym 1: Levels 3.5+-4.0+: 9-11 a.m.; and Levels 4.5+: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

There will be an exhibition match at 6 p.m. Sept. 9.

The tournament itself will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 10 and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 11 and 12.

For more information, visit http://aikenpickleball.com.

