Advertisement

Panthers add depth at running back, claim Royce Freeman

New Panthers logo
New Panthers logo
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The Carolina Panthers have claimed running back Royce Freeman off waivers from the Denver Broncos, giving them some veteran experience behind Christian McCaffrey.

The fourth-year running back ran for 1,187 yards and had 409 yards receiving with nine touchdowns in three seasons with the Broncos. The 5-foot11, 238-pound Freeman started eight games for Denver as a rookie in 2018 and has averaged 4 yards per carry during his career.

The Panthers have waived running back Trenton Cannon to make room on the roster, leaving the team without a clear kick and punt returner.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hospital
CSRA sees its first known child death from coronavirus
Richland County coroner's update on twins found dead in car.
WATCH: Coroner’s update on babies found dead in S.C. car
Twin infants found dead inside vehicle outside daycare, RCSD investigating
Twin toddlers found dead inside vehicle outside day care, RCSD investigating
Peter Berkery
Augusta shooting kills 1; suspect arrested on the scene
Grover Tuten Jr.
Richmond County ex-coroner pleads guilty to stealing from dead

Latest News

Patrick Reed to play at Wells Fargo Championship
Reed says he was ‘battling for my life’ with pneumonia
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley (21) runs against Carolina Panthers outside linebacker...
Newton, Peterson, Bell and Gurley among unsigned big names
No. 3 Clemson, No. 5 Georgia start with possible CFP preview
Atlanta Hawks' Clint Capela (15) shoots and scores against Indiana Pacers' Domantas Sabonis...
Atlanta Hawks sign Clint Capela to contract extension