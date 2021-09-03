One injured, two early morning accidents reported in South Carolina
SOUTH CAROLINA (WRDW/WAGT) - Law enforcement is responding to two accidents with reported injuries in South Carolina early Friday morning.
At 2:32 a.m., officers with the North Augusta Department of Public Safety responded to an accident involving a fire near the junction of I-520 and I-20.
Officers say the vehicle was on the I-20 bridge going towards Augusta when it caught on fire. The driver was taken to the hospital.
Lanes of the I-20 bridge were closed shortly because of the accident.
In Aiken County, South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a reported accident with injuries on Powderhouse Road, near Sparkleberry Lane.
Details remain limited at this time.
