One injured, two early morning accidents reported in South Carolina

SOUTH CAROLINA (WRDW/WAGT) - Law enforcement is responding to two accidents with reported injuries in South Carolina early Friday morning.

At 2:32 a.m., officers with the North Augusta Department of Public Safety responded to an accident involving a fire near the junction of I-520 and I-20.

Officers say the vehicle was on the I-20 bridge going towards Augusta when it caught on fire. The driver was taken to the hospital.

Lanes of the I-20 bridge were closed shortly because of the accident.

In Aiken County, South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a reported accident with injuries on Powderhouse Road, near Sparkleberry Lane.

Details remain limited at this time.

