Advertisement

One injured, two early morning accidents reported in South Carolina

By Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 4:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH CAROLINA (WRDW/WAGT) - Law enforcement is responding to two accidents with reported injuries in South Carolina early Friday morning.

At 2:32 a.m., officers with the North Augusta Department of Public Safety responded to an accident involving a fire near the junction of I-520 and I-20.

Officers say the vehicle was on the I-20 bridge going towards Augusta when it caught on fire. The driver was taken to the hospital.

Lanes of the I-20 bridge were closed shortly because of the accident.

In Aiken County, South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a reported accident with injuries on Powderhouse Road, near Sparkleberry Lane.

Details remain limited at this time.

Check back in with News 12 for the latest traffic alerts.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richland County coroner's update on twins found dead in car.
WATCH: Coroner’s update on babies found dead in S.C. car
Twin infants found dead inside vehicle outside daycare, RCSD investigating
Twin toddlers found dead inside vehicle outside day care, RCSD investigating
Authorities say two infant twin brothers found in a vehicle outside a daycare center Wednesday...
Coroner identifies infant twins found dead in vehicle outside SC daycare
Hospital
CSRA sees its first known child death from coronavirus
Children's Hospital of Georgia
Concerns rise about delta variant after COVID kills child in CSRA

Latest News

North Augusta crash
Driver taken to hospital after North Augusta crash
Southern Jaguars
COVID cancels 29 local football games as many students quarantine
Kasey Marie Brooks
Kasey Marie Brooks
football
Football season impacted by COVID