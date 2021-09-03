Advertisement

No. 3 Clemson, No. 5 Georgia start with possible CFP preview

(TigerNet)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
(AP) - No. 3 Clemson and fifth-ranked Georgia open the season against an opponent each may see at the end. The two top-five programs are both considered strong contenders to make the College Football Playoff, even with a loss in this crucial first game.

The Tigers show off a revamped offense with D.J. Uiagalelei taking over for NFL top draft pick Trevor Lawrence. Clemson tailback Travis Etienne is also gone after winning two ACC player of the year awards.

Georgia’s offense looks solid, too, with quarterback J.T. Daniels in control. These teams have not played each other since Georgia’s win in 2014.

