Newton, Peterson, Bell and Gurley among unsigned big names

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley (21) runs against Carolina Panthers outside linebacker...
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley (21) runs against Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Jeremy Chinn (21) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(AP) - They were once at the top of the NFL. There’s league MVPs, All-Pros, Pro Bowlers and faces of franchises. And with the regular season about to kick off, they’re now at the front of the unemployment line.

Cam Newton, Adrian Peterson, Le’Veon Bell, Todd Gurley and Richard Sherman are just some of the big-name players without jobs as teams prepare for Week 1.

Some might be waiting for the right opportunity and some teams might be holding off before adding a veteran. But in some cases, the players’ time as playmakers in the NFL has come and gone.

