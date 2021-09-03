Advertisement

Health leaders monitoring new COVID variant

(Gray Television)
By Mariah Congedo
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 2:26 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - World health officials are monitoring a new COVID variant – mu.

Mu has been classified as a variant of interest because experts say it’s increased in its frequency.

Even though it’s not as worrisome in the U.S. right now as the delta variant is, which is classified as a variant of concern, we wanted to talk with our local health leaders about these mutations and why they’re forming.

The World Health Organization has their eyes on the new coronavirus variant called mu. Dr. Stephen Thacker, at Memorial Health, says it’s considered a variant of interest and is found most commonly in Colombia and Ecuador.

“When you take a big picture view though and compare it to what the delta variant is causing it’s less than 1 percent of cases worldwide, but important for us to recognize and understand,” Dr. Thacker said.

But what about here in the U.S. specifically?

“In the U.S. we have numerous states where there’s a small number of cases. In Georgia, out of all the isolates of this virus that we send for sequencing through the NIH only about 22 in total, since we’ve known about this strain, have come back as this mu variant,” Dr. Thacker said.

Dr. Thacker says probably every one to two weeks there’s a new variant of interest. He says what we don’t know, right now, about this mu variant is if it’s more transmissible or harmful to us than the current delta variant is.

“These mutations suggest that it may be able to evade the immune system meaning that maybe antibody response made by natural infection, or the vaccines may be less active,” he said.

However, Dr. Thacker says this theory still needs to be tested and that it doesn’t mean that our vaccines are not going to be effective if it does become more frequent in the states.

“The reason we’re talking about variants is that we’re having person-to-person spread of this infection and we’re allowing these new versions to be shared amongst others,” Dr. Thacker said.

Dr. Thacker says we are going to hear about new variants of interest until communities get fully vaccinated and some will potentially be more harmful than the delta variant.

“The fact that we’re talking about new variants is a sign that if you haven’t pursued vaccination you need to,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evans family remembers 4-year-old
‘We know she’s looking down on us’: Georgia 4-year-old mourned
Alex Murdaugh
Alex Murdaugh to enter rehab, resign from law firm after weekend shooting
A pickup is mangled at the scene of a crash that left a male driver dead and a woman injured...
Officials identify couple killed in crash near Hephzibah
These are two of four suspected thieves who got into unlocked cars in Evans and stole two,...
Thieves ransack 8 unlocked cars, steal 2 in Evans neighborhoods
EXCLUSIVE: A 15 second video share with News 12's I-TEAM shows a fight between a mother and her...
I-TEAM: A closer look at daycare fight between mother, teacher

Latest News

football
Health experts share COVID guidance for large outdoor events
Health officials are closely monitoring a new COVID-19 variant called “Mu.” The World Health...
What we need to know about the Mu variant
kids in masks
Doctors talk COVID in kids: ‘It’s looking like, maybe, we have peaked’
Source: WBRC video
Health officials monitoring new COVID Mu variant
Hospital
COVID updates: What’s ahead for CSRA schools, hospitals?