Georgia mom assaults pre-school teacher at Catholic Chruch

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A mom was arrested for violently assaulting a 61-year-old pre-school teacher at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church and charged with battery on Wednesday.

The victim stated 28-year-old Kasey Marie Brooks was upset over an incident pertaining to how her child was handled on Tuesday.

Wednesday the mother, teacher, and School Director walked into a classroom to discuss the matter and Brooks repeatedly hit the teacher in the back of the head. The teacher tried to pull away but was unable to.

A witness came into the classroom and tried to pull Brooks off the teacher but was unable to hold her back. Brooks continued to punch the teacher until she was lying on the floor with visible marks.

The witnesses pulled the parent off the teacher, and the teacher went to a class bathroom and locked the door. As Kasey left the building she said she would wait for her “mug shot.”

When the police arrived the left side of the teacher’s face was already swollen and she had bite/teeth marks around the base of her left thumb. She was transported to Doctor’s Hospital for medical treatment.

We can also confirm another report has been filed against the teacher for allegations of child abuse against Brook’s child. Which is apparently how this all started.

Incident report (WRDW)

