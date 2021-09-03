Advertisement

Former New England Patriots wide receiver dies in S.C. motorcycle crash

New England Patriots
New England Patriots
By Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A former New England Patriot has died in a motorcycle crash in Richland County, officials say.

According to Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford, David Patten, Jr., 47, of Columbia died in a motorcycle accident that occurred around 9:45 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Clemson Road and Old Clemson Road.

Patten was a former wide receiver for the New England Patriots.

“We are working with the South Carolina Highway Patrol to fully investigate this accident”, Coroner Rutherford states.

MORE | Trump endorses Herschel Walker in bid to unseat Warnock

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richland County coroner's update on twins found dead in car.
WATCH: Coroner’s update on babies found dead in S.C. car
Twin infants found dead inside vehicle outside daycare, RCSD investigating
Twin toddlers found dead inside vehicle outside day care, RCSD investigating
Authorities say two infant twin brothers found in a vehicle outside a daycare center Wednesday...
Coroner identifies infant twins found dead in vehicle outside SC daycare
Kasey Brooks
Mom arrested in attack on Grovetown preschool teacher
Hospital
CSRA sees its first known child death from coronavirus

Latest News

Augusta University
$100 vaccination incentive offered to AU employees, spouses
Jasmine Deloris Judge (left) and Juan “Tony” Serrano (right).
‘Armed and dangerous’ pair sought for aggravated assault
Michael Grate
Deputy jailer arrested in gun-brandishing incident
A pickup is mangled at the scene of a crash that left a male driver dead and a woman injured...
3 die in 2 local crashes ahead of holiday weekend