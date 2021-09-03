Former New England Patriots wide receiver dies in S.C. motorcycle crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A former New England Patriot has died in a motorcycle crash in Richland County, officials say.

According to Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford, David Patten, Jr., 47, of Columbia died in a motorcycle accident that occurred around 9:45 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Clemson Road and Old Clemson Road.

Sad to hear David Patten has died. He had a smile that would fill up a room. Remember how genuine and kind he was. Always out interacting with fans and appreciating every minute of being #Patriots player. When I think of the Patriots Way, I think of David Patten

RIP pic.twitter.com/IxynZvdFLF — The Camera Guys (@NBCSCameraGuys) September 3, 2021

Patten was a former wide receiver for the New England Patriots.

“We are working with the South Carolina Highway Patrol to fully investigate this accident”, Coroner Rutherford states.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.