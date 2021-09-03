Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Looking dry through the weekend with lower humidity and cooler mornings.
By Tim Strong
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 3:52 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Lower humidity across the region through Sunday.
Low temperatures early this morning are expected to be the coolest we have seen in about a month. Sunrise temperatures will bottom out in the mid to low 60s for most of the area, but a few spots north of Augusta could get down into the 50s. A few clouds are expected today, but we will stay dry with low humidity and highs near 90. Winds will be out of the east-northeast between 5-10 mph.

Morning lows Saturday will be down in the mid to upper 50s for most CSRA locations. Mostly sunny skies expected Saturday with light winds out of the east generally less than 10 mph. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Low humidity throughout the day.

Morning lows Sunday will be in the mid 60s. Highs Sunday will be in the low to mid 90s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

A little bit more humidity enters the forecast by early next week bringing morning lows back up close to 70 early Monday. Highs on Monday will be above normal in the mid to low 90s. Staying dry Monday with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be out of the west between 5-10 mph.

Slightly better rain chances look possible by the middle of next week, but still not seeing strong rain signals in models. Highs will stay above average Tuesday and Wednesday in the mid 90s.

