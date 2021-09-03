Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Looking dry through the weekend with lower humidity and cooler mornings.
By Riley Hale
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
A few high level clouds will be streaming across the region this evening, but staying dry with low humidity and comfortable temperatures. Kick-off temperatures for high school football games should near 80 with temps falling into the 70s through the game. Skies will stay clear and winds will be calm tonight. Morning lows Saturday will be down in the mid to upper 50s for most CSRA locations.

Staying dry with cooler than normal mornings this weekend.
Staying dry with cooler than normal mornings this weekend.(WRDW)

Mostly sunny skies expected Saturday with light winds out of the east-northeast generally less than 10 mph. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Low humidity throughout the day.

Morning lows Sunday will be near 60. Highs Sunday will be in the low 90s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

A little bit more humidity enters the forecast by early next week bringing morning lows back up close to 70 early Monday. Highs on Monday will be above normal in the mid to low 90s. Staying dry Monday with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the west between 5-10 mph.

Slightly better rain chances look possible by the middle of next week, but still not seeing strong rain signals in models. Highs will stay slightly above average Tuesday and Wednesday in the mid to low 90s.

