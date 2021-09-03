Advertisement

Deputy jailer arrested in gun-brandishing incident

Michael Grate
Michael Grate(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 11:25 AM EDT
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Richmond County deputy was arrested on suspicion of pointing a gun at another motorist in Aiken County.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said Friday morning that it learned of the incident at about 7 p.m. Thursday.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call involving a motorist pointing a firearm at another motorist on eastbound Interstate 20 in Aiken County.

During the investigation, Richmond County Deputy Jailer Michael Grate was found to have been involved, according to authorities. 

Grate was arrested on suspicion of unlawful pointing or presenting a firearm and unlawful carrying of a firearm, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Grate has been placed on administrative leave until an internal investigation has been completed. 

He has been employed with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office since Oct. 31, 2020.

