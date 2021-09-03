Burke County High School makes long-awaited return to the football field

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County High School quarterback Marshall Flowers is ready to play in front of a crowd again.

After COVID shutdown the school and the football program for two weeks, Burke County gets to start a new season tonight.

“It’s gonna be crowded. I’m looking forward to it,” Flowers said. “We need to play as many games as possible, losing games, just like last year we lost some games, and I feel like it caused us to be a lot worse than we could’ve been.”

During that two-week shutdown, the team couldn’t practice but Marshall says the guys still put in work during that time.

“It’s good to know all our players are committed, ready to play,” Flowers says.

“Finally getting a chance to see the guys get out here and play should be a lot of fun, lot better than practice, I guarantee ya,” Burke County Coach Eric Parker says.

It took some creative scheduling just to play tonight. The team they were supposed to play, Hancock Central, has COVID issues.

Now Burke County will play Richmond Hill instead, a game that was supposed to be played next week now moved up to tonight.

“That helps us because I did not want to see guys lose a third game in a row,” Parker says.

Burke County is ready to play and the players couldn’t be happier.

“I just wanna win our first game, gotta start off right, especially at home,” Flowers says.

