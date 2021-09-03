Augusta Ironman race ready for return following last year’s COVID cancellation

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Swimming, biking, and running. The August Ironman race is getting ready for its return. After getting called off last year organizers say they’re ready for a comeback. The athletes are excited and so are our local businesses.

In just over three weeks, athletes will gather at the starting line on the Savannah River. The Augusta Sports Council says the event will look pretty similar to year’s past, and business owners are excited for the revenue this will bring in.

Like so many events around the world, Augusta’s annual Ironman triathlon canceled its 2020 race because of the pandemic, costing the city the chance for millions of dollars in revenue.

“Ironman is the second-largest sports event in Augusta in terms of impact to the community. It brings in about five million dollars in economic impact,” said Brian Graham, CEO, Augusta Sports Council.

This year’s event is scheduled for September 25. With the delta variant causing COVID cases to rise, Ironman is monitoring the virus in the lead up to their events across the country.

“Everybody’s very positive about it. Feels like having the race this year, having it outdoors, feels like we can have a nice safe race,” he said.

Graham says they’ve got more than 3,000 athletes registered so far. Meanwhile, local business owners are excited for the influx of people. Southern Salad owner Brad Usry says they took about a 60 percent hit from last year’s cancelation.

“No matter what restaurateur you talk to you get the same answer. We’re just thankful it’s back,” he said.

And he says besides just the money, the event is great for city morale.

“It just brings a good healthy energy to downtown which is a lot of fun for all the restaurateurs and people downtown. It’s an energy that you can’t put words around,” he said.

The Augusta Sports Council says Ironman will make a final decision about whether the race will happen 10 days before the event. So on September 15, if they feel they can host the race safely, they will. Graham says with it being outdoors where people have the chance to spread out, he’s hopeful we’ll be good to go.

