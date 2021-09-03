Advertisement

Augusta Commission to start talks on replacing former commissioner Sammie Sias

By Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Commission will start talks about replacing former District 4 commissioner Sammie Sias next week.

Gov. Brian Kemp suspended Sias from office on Monday following two federal indictments.

MORE | Indicted Augusta Commissioner Sammie Sias suspended

We’re now learning the commission will appoint his replacement, not the governor.

We’re told there are a few names floating around including Alvin Mason, L.C. Myles, Moses McCauley and Betty Reece.

The commission will have to take a majority vote before anyone is appointed.

