Augusta Commission to start talks on replacing former commissioner Sammie Sias

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Commission will start talks about replacing former District 4 commissioner Sammie Sias next week.

Gov. Brian Kemp suspended Sias from office on Monday following two federal indictments.

We’re now learning the commission will appoint his replacement, not the governor.

We’re told there are a few names floating around including Alvin Mason, L.C. Myles, Moses McCauley and Betty Reece.

The commission will have to take a majority vote before anyone is appointed.

