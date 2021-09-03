Augusta Aquatic Center closes for maintenance, repairs

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Aquatic Center has temporarily closed until mid-September to undergo maintenance and repairs, city officials say.

However, the Brigham Swim Center, located at 2463 Golden Camp Road, will remain open to the public during this time.

“We appreciate the patience of our guests and patrons at the Aquatic Center while we work to bring the pools in tip-top shape,” said Augusta Parks and Recreation’s Yolanda Greenwood, who has been tasked with overseeing the maintenance and repairs at the aquatic center.

Membership passes for the Augusta Aquatic Center will be automatically extended and are also valid at the Brigham Swim Center during the maintenance time.

“We are working on making amends to our members and visitors who currently cannot use the facility and are excited to share some updates on the re-opening soon,” Director Maurice McDowell said.

