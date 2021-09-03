‘Armed and dangerous’ pair sought for aggravated assault

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man and woman, believed to be together, are wanted in reference to an aggravated assault in Augusta.

Richmond County deputies say 26-year-old Jasmine Deloris Judge and 31-year-old Juan “Tony” Serrano are charged with an aggravated assault that happened at 4th and Green Street.

Both persons also have warrants on file with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at this time. Both are believed to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone that comes in contact with the pair or has any information as to their whereabouts is asked to contact Inv. Joshua Evans or any on call investigator with the sheriff’s office at 706-821-1085 or 706-821-1020.

