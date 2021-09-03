Advertisement

Adoptions at Augusta Regional Airport help pets find forever homes

By Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - People were able to pick out pets through a partnership with Augusta Animal Services, Columbia County Animal Services and The Friends of the Animal Shelter of Aiken.

The day was created to help provide homes for many animals who need one.

Organizers say with the increase of animals getting into shelters, this event can help decrease the shelter populations.

“A lot of people have seen it across media outlets that you know that so many shelters are at full capacity, so this is just another opportunity to get these animals into their forever home,” Lauren Smith, PR customer service manager at Augusta Regional Airport, said.

If you were not able to attend today’s event, you can still go to your local animal shelter to adopt a pet.

