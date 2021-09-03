2 correctional officers attacked during riot at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, Sheriff says

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leon Lott says two correctional officers were attacked by multiple inmates during a riot at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center Friday morning.

Officials say their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A large law enforcement presence responded to the riot at around 8:25 a.m..

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department were called into assist the situation and a Special Response Team was activated. The incident is now under control.

According to Lott, there were more than 50 inmates in the pod at the time the attack occurred.

Officials say no inmates were injured during the incident.

Developing: heavy law enforcement presence at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott will be providing an update momentarily. @wis10 pic.twitter.com/stU1JV90CH — Nick Neville (@NickNeville_) September 3, 2021

This is a developing situation. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.