2 correctional officers attacked during riot at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, Sheriff says

A large law enforcement presence responded to the riot at around 8:25 a.m..
A large law enforcement presence responded to the riot at around 8:25 a.m..(WIS TV)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leon Lott says two correctional officers were attacked by multiple inmates during a riot at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center Friday morning.

Officials say their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A large law enforcement presence responded to the riot at around 8:25 a.m..

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department were called into assist the situation and a Special Response Team was activated. The incident is now under control.

According to Lott, there were more than 50 inmates in the pod at the time the attack occurred.

Officials say no inmates were injured during the incident.

This is a developing situation. Check back for updates.

