Advertisement

$100 vaccination incentive offered to AU employees, spouses

Augusta University
Augusta University(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University and East Georgia State College employees will be eligible for a $100 COVID vaccination incentive under a new policy announced by the University System of Georgia.

The system is calling it a well-being credit.

Employees already get a $10 incentive, but that’s being raised to $100 for employees as well as their spouses, for a maximum of $200 per couple.

MORE | Breaking down COVID-19 treatment options in the CSRA

The change took effect Monday.

“We know the best way to protect system employees is through vaccination, and we urge all employees to take advantage of this extra incentive to get a vaccine,” said board of regents Chairman Sachin Shailendra. “We’re offering employees the opportunity to do what’s best in combating the pandemic while earning credits that will help with their benefits expenditures.”

Further details will be posted at https://www.usg.edu/well-being.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richland County coroner's update on twins found dead in car.
WATCH: Coroner’s update on babies found dead in S.C. car
Twin infants found dead inside vehicle outside daycare, RCSD investigating
Twin toddlers found dead inside vehicle outside day care, RCSD investigating
Authorities say two infant twin brothers found in a vehicle outside a daycare center Wednesday...
Coroner identifies infant twins found dead in vehicle outside SC daycare
Kasey Brooks
Mom arrested in attack on Grovetown preschool teacher
Hospital
CSRA sees its first known child death from coronavirus

Latest News

Southern Jaguars
COVID cancels 29 local football games as many students quarantine
kid
Local family feels impact as COVID cases rise in children
hospital
Breaking down COVID-19 treatment options in the CSRA
I-TEAM: Tracking medical staff vaccination rates in local hospitals