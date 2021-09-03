$100 vaccination incentive offered to AU employees, spouses

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University and East Georgia State College employees will be eligible for a $100 COVID vaccination incentive under a new policy announced by the University System of Georgia.

The system is calling it a well-being credit.

Employees already get a $10 incentive, but that’s being raised to $100 for employees as well as their spouses, for a maximum of $200 per couple.

The change took effect Monday.

“We know the best way to protect system employees is through vaccination, and we urge all employees to take advantage of this extra incentive to get a vaccine,” said board of regents Chairman Sachin Shailendra. “We’re offering employees the opportunity to do what’s best in combating the pandemic while earning credits that will help with their benefits expenditures.”

Further details will be posted at https://www.usg.edu/well-being.

