COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after twin infants were found dead inside of a vehicle outside of a day care in Blythewood.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office is providing an update on their deaths at 12 p.m. Thursday. WIS will carry those updates live.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.