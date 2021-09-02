Advertisement

Twin infants found dead inside vehicle outside daycare, RCSD investigating

By Jazmine Greene
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after two infants were found dead inside of a vehicle.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to Sunshine House on Wilson Blvd after receiving reports about the discovery of two unresponsive infants.

Upon arrival, deputies found the two infants inside of a vehicle. They were both pronounced deceased at the scene by EMS.

The infants were Black twin boys, according to the Richland County Coroner’s Office.

It is unclear if the staff at Sunshine House is involved in this incident.

This is an ongoing investigation. Details are limited at this time.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Children's Hospital of Georgia
CSRA sees first first known child death from COVID
Peter Berkery
Augusta shooting kills 1; suspect arrested on the scene
Grover Tuten Jr.
Richmond County ex-coroner pleads guilty to stealing from dead
School generic
I-TEAM: 3 incidents unreported by Columbia County schools
A sign heralds the new Dave and Buster's in Augusta.
Crews break ground on new Dave & Buster’s in Augusta

Latest News

Augusta University a major expansion project for the Children's Hospital of Georgia. (Source:...
Doctor discusses delta variant concerns after first known local child death
COVID in kids
Twin infants found dead inside vehicle outside daycare, RCSD investigating
Twin infants found dead inside vehicle outside daycare, RCSD investigating
Latest round of P-EBT on its way to South Carolina families