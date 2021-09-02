SRS key contractor to require vaccinations for employment

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Coronavirus vaccinations are becoming a mandate for employment by the main contractor at the Savannah River Site.

The announcement was made Thursday morning by Savannah River Nuclear solutions, management and operations contractor for the Department of Energy complex that employs 11,000 people.

The decision was made due to the severity of the illness for people who are not vaccinated.

“Eleven of our team members here at the site have been hospitalized in the last two months and four of them have passed because of this terrible disease,” SRNS President and CEO Stuart MacVean said in an email to employees. “The average age of the deceased employees was 48 and we understand that they were unvaccinated.”

“We are working to establish the timeline for all members of the team to achieve full vaccination status and more information will be forthcoming,” MacVean said.

Employees with a legal basis for exception to the requirement, such as a medical condition or religious exemption that prevents vaccination, will be considered on a case-by-case basis, the email said.

“I thank all of you for your understanding of this new employment requirement that will help ensure a safe and healthy work environment and will allow us to continue our critically important work for the country,” MacVean said.

