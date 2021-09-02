Advertisement

SC Gov. to use federal funds to widen I-26 from Columbia to Charleston

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is expected to make a ‘major infrastructure...
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is expected to make a ‘major infrastructure announcement’ Thursday morning, the governor’s office said.(Live 5)
By WIS News 10 Staff and Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said Thursday he intends to use millions in federal funds to widen a portion of I-26 between Charleston and Columbia.

“We in South Carolina have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” McMaster said at a news conference Thursday morning. “We must seize this moment to set our state on a strong cause for generations of prosperity and success.”

McMaster said he will propose using over $360 million from the American Rescue Plan to speed up the widening of the interstate.

“This one-time investment, this transformative investment will allow the department to accelerate that widening by six years,” McMaster said.

Transportation Secretary Christy Hall said widening I-26 is a “high priority” for the agency.

Hall said the original plan for I-26, which involved widening two 15-mile stretches of the interstate, would have involved going to contract with the last segment in 2029 or 2030.

“With this one-time funding boost, we will accelerate this project forward by at least six years to get us going,” Hall said. “So instead of starting the project within the next 10 years, we are anticipating being able to complete the project within the next 10 years.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

