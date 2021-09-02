Advertisement

President Biden outlines Hurricane Ida response ahead of Louisiana trip

“We’re all in this together,” was his message as he addressed the nation Thursday.
By Kristin Kasper
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - “We’re all in this together.”

That was President Biden’s message Thursday as he outlined his administration’s response to Hurricane Ida. He addressed the nation as he prepares to tour the devastation in Louisiana Friday.

In addition to emergency crews, food, shelter, and fuel on the ground, Biden said he’s using new tools to restore power and maintain energy infrastructure in the Gulf Coast.

The plan includes using government surveillance drones to assess the damage, working with private companies to restore cell phone services, and tapping into the strategic petroleum reserve.

“We are moving already quickly to increase the availability of gas and easing the pressure on gas prices around the country,” Biden said.

The president also spoke directly to insurance companies, encouraging them to loosen restrictions and approve coverage for all affected homeowners, not just those in mandatory evacuation areas.

“I’m calling on insurance companies not to evade their responsibility to keep the promises they made to their customers help some folks who are hurting,” Biden said.

But millions are still without power in the Gulf Coast and even more communities are now suffering catastrophic flooding.

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell said the agency is adapting its response; releasing personnel from Mississippi and relocating emergency crews to other hard-hit areas.

“We will begin doing damage assessments with them to see what the long-term recovery needs are going to be there,” Criswell said.

President Biden said he will meet with Gov. Bel Edwards and local leaders while in Louisiana tomorrow.

He said his visit will not disrupt recovery efforts on the ground.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hospital
CSRA sees its first known child death from coronavirus
Twin infants found dead inside vehicle outside daycare, RCSD investigating
Twin toddlers found dead inside vehicle outside day care, RCSD investigating
Peter Berkery
Augusta shooting kills 1; suspect arrested on the scene
Grover Tuten Jr.
Richmond County ex-coroner pleads guilty to stealing from dead
School generic
I-TEAM: 3 incidents unreported by Columbia County schools

Latest News

Rep. Rick Allen
Augusta U.S. Rep. Allen holds telephone town hall meeting
Lawsuit argues South Carolina school mask mandate ban violates Americans with Disabilities Act
Lawsuit argues South Carolina school mask mandate ban violates Americans with Disabilities Act
Gov. McMaster holds ceremonial bill signing for law expanding access to Naloxone
Gov. McMaster holds ceremonial bill signing for law expanding access to Naloxone
South Carolina lawmakers passed an item in the state budget in June threatening school...
SC Supreme Court to hear 2 mask lawsuits
Monday was the first day for advance voting in Georgia and people showed up by the hundreds to...
Rules don’t require advance look at Georgia legislative maps