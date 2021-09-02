Advertisement

Neighbor rescues woman attacked by alligator on Hilton Head Island

FILE PHOTO - A generic picture of an alligator.
FILE PHOTO - A generic picture of an alligator.(Pexels/Generic graphic)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - A neighbor helped rescue a woman from an alligator on Hilton Head Island, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

According to law enforcement, a woman was walking her dog after 8 a.m. Thursday at Hilton Head Plantation and got attacked by an alligator. The woman was able to escape when a neighbor came out and hit the gator with a shovel.

The woman was transported to a hospital in Savannah with serious leg injuries. The dog is fine, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Department of Natural Resources responded and captured the alligator.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hospital
CSRA sees its first known child death from COVID
Peter Berkery
Augusta shooting kills 1; suspect arrested on the scene
Grover Tuten Jr.
Richmond County ex-coroner pleads guilty to stealing from dead
School generic
I-TEAM: 3 incidents unreported by Columbia County schools
Twin infants found dead inside vehicle outside daycare, RCSD investigating
Twin toddlers found dead inside vehicle outside day care, RCSD investigating

Latest News

Kids in masks
Doctor warns of ‘perfect storm’ as COVID strikes kids in 2-state
Darrell Bowie
Man charged with armed robbery of Aiken gas station, breaking into ATM and other crimes
Authorities say two infant twin brothers found in a vehicle outside a daycare center Wednesday...
Coroner identifies infant twins found dead in vehicle outside SC daycare
Richland County coroner's update on twins found dead in car.
WATCH: Coroner’s update on babies found dead in S.C. car