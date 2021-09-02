Advertisement

Man charged with armed robbery of Aiken gas station, breaking into ATM and other crimes

Darrell Bowie
Darrell Bowie(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man is being charged in a string of crimes in the Aiken area including robbing an Aiken gas station while armed and attempting to break into a Regions bank ATM with a pickaxe.

Darrell Bowie, 35, of Aiken was charged on Monday with armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, safecracking, simple larceny and shoplifting.

During the early morning hours of Aug. 25, police responded to the Sprint Gas station located on 1020 Laurens Street, NW in reference to armed robbery, according to an Aiken Department of Public Safety incident report.

A store clerk on scene told deputies a suspect, later identified as Bowie, entered the store and walked behind the counter demanding Bradley to open the store’s safe. Arrest warrants state he was armed with a semi-automatic handgun.

After the clerk told him she couldn’t open it, he demanded the clerk to open the register. He then took $150 from the register and fled the store.

Authorities were later able to identify Bowie by reviewing security footage.

MORE | Coroner identifies infant twins found dead in vehicle outside SC daycare

Arrest warrants name Bowie as a suspect in several other crimes in the Aiken area.

One warrant dated Aug. 22 alleges Bowie used a pickaxe in an attempt to open a Regions Bank ATM located at 107 Chesterfield Street. Two other warrants dated Aug. 4 allege he stole $180 of cash in a victim’s wallet at the Enmarket on 502 York Street. He also reportedly stole five bags of chips, valued at $19, from the store before fleeing.

Bowie was charged and taken to the Aiken County Detention Center.

