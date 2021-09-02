I-TEAM: Tracking medical staff vaccination rates in our local hospitals

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The I-Team is getting a clearer picture of what percentage of medical staff are vaccinated in our largest hospitals.

At Augusta University, which includes the Children’s Hospital of Georgia, 62 percent of the entire health system overall is vaccinated as of a few days ago. But 96 percent of physicians, residents and advanced practice practitioners are fully vaccinated.

AU does mandate the flu vaccine yearly, but so far there is no plan to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine.

Over at University Hospital in the same time frame, 59 percent of their employees have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine. And 55 percent of all staff are fully vaccinated.

Currently, University does not mandate the flu or COVID vaccine, but tells us “We continue to strongly encourage our entire staff to vaccinate against illness, including COVID-19 and influenza.”

We also asked Doctors Hospital but were told they cannot share their employee vaccination numbers. They also do not mandate the flu vaccine and do not plan at this time to mandate the vaccine for COVID-19.

AU and University told us with hundreds of employees their vaccination rates are changing weekly.

