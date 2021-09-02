Hispanic Heritage Outdoor Event Hosted by SCDNR and NWTF

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Hispanic Heritage Month begins September 15th and ends October 15th. To help get more diverse groups involved in the outdoors, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) will be hosting an event September 18th.

Picking up hunting or fishing as a new hobby can be intimidating. Alix Pedraza the diversity outreach manager for SCDNR added, “sometimes when we come from other countries the regulations can be quite different and if we struggle with the language that can also be an issue”.

Pedraza will be hosting a Hispanic Heritage event Saturday September 18th at the National Wild Turkey Federation Headquarters in Edgefield. Pedraza said, “in our program we try to introduce Hispanic families and African American families to the outdoors in a safe way”.

Travis Sumner, the Hunting Heritage Center and Habitat Manager for the NWTF, added this about their partnership with SCDNR for the event, “we are here trying to create our next generation of hunters and conservationists. This is a great opportunity for us to learn to be able to work with this. We are really excited. This is something totally new for us”.

They will have four stations at the event teaching people how to kayak, fish, hike, and hunt/camp. The NWTF headquarters is a perfect spot for the event with two fishing ponds, six hiking trails, and a state of the art hunting heritage center. Sumner said, “it’s up to us. It’s our responsibility to get out and take some one new. If it’s just fishing or hiking, introduce somebody new to the outdoors because it’s going to be very important to the habitat and our resource”.

There are only 30 spots available so you do have to sign up quick! Follow the QR code below to find out more information. You can also click here for more info.

SCDNR and the NWTF are teaming up to teach diverse groups about the outdoors. (WRDW)

