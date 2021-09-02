GSU offering incentives to students to get vaccinated

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern University students can get money in their accounts for getting vaccinated. The university is offering incentives for them to get the shot.

Students can put $50 in their campus account by getting vaccinated here. If they get vaccinated during this month, they’re in the running for weekly drawings or one grand prize. Campus leaders say they’re willing to do what it takes to get more students covered.

Students mill through the Statesboro campus, some wearing masks and some not. They’re equally split over whether or not to get vaccinated.

“I was kinda iffy about it and some of my friends over here are undecided about whether to get it or not,” said GSU student Jayla Green.

The university announced a campaign to reward students, faculty, and staff who get vaccinated. They can get a $50 credit to their Eagle Express account on their first shot. Once they’re fully vaccinated, they’re entered to four weekly drawings this month for $500 and two grand prizes of $2,500 and $5,000 in campus credits. University leaders say the money comes from federal COVID funding. They believe it’s an investment that could save the university and the community around it.

“Anything we can do to convince an individual to get a shot, it helps us on campus and in the community. We believe it’s a safe way to lead us out of this pandemic,” said GSU V.P. John Lester.

Jayla hopes it works.

“It’s a good way to get students. If they want to do it, they get something out of it.”

Students have until the end of the month to get vaccinated and registered for big drawing.

