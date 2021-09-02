FIRST ALERT FORECAST | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Unseasonably dry weather moves in the next few days with with winds turning out of the northeast. Highs today will still be able to reach the mid and upper 80s thanks to mostly sunny skies, but humidity will be much lower. Winds will be out of the north-northeast between 5-10 mph. Skies will be clear this evening into tonight.

Lower humidity across the region through Sunday. (WRDW)

Low temperatures early Friday are expected to be the coolest we have seen in about a month. Sunrise temperatures will bottom out in the mid to low 60s for most of the area, but a few spots north of Augusta could get down into the 50s. A few clouds are expected Friday, but we will stay dry with low humidity and highs near 90. Winds will be out of the east-northeast between 5-10 mph.

Morning lows Saturday will be down in the mid to upper 50s for most CSRA locations. Mostly sunny skies expected Saturday with light winds out of the east generally less than 10 mph. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Low humidity throughout the day.

Morning lows Sunday will be in the mid 60s. Highs Sunday will be in the low to mid 90s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

A little bit more humidity enters the forecast by early next week bringing morning lows back up close to 70 early Monday. Highs on Monday will be above normal in the mid to low 90s. Staying dry Monday with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be out of the west between 5-10 mph.

Slightly better rain chances look possible by the middle of next week, but still not seeing strong rain signals in models. Highs will stay above average Tuesday and Wednesday in the mid 90s.

