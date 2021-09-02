COVID updates: S.C. leads the nation in rate of new cases

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Recent data shows South Carolina has the worst rate of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in the country, just slightly ahead of Alabama and Tennessee.

And across the Savannah River, Georgia this week passed its previous January high for positive tests based on a rolling seven-day average. Georgia Department of Public Health figures show the average of 9,641 per day tops the previous Jan. 11 high of 9,635 per day.

In South Carolina, Dr. Kurt Gambla, chief medical officer at Beaufort Memorial Hospital, says the Palmetto State’s ranking is not a good place to be.

“This is bad news. We don’t like to be at the bottom of the heap or have the dubious distinction right now of having the highest prevalence of new cases in the country,” he said.

TWO-STATE STATS • Georgia reported 6,771 new coronavirus cases Wednesday and 126 deaths. • South Carolina reported 5,152 new cases and 86 deaths blamed on COVID.

“It makes us worry about the trend line, and it makes us worry about our resources, and where is this thing going to plateau,” he said.

As far as explanations go for why South Carolina is doing worse than every other state, he says it’s hard to tell what the cause is.

“It’s hard to know. We’re not the worst in terms of vaccinations. I think we’re about number 41, so we’re down near the bottom of the heap but we’re not the worst and so it’s hard to know. There’s a lot of variables in terms of what causes transmission and new cases,” said Gambla.

Gambla pointed to the two-week trend line and said its increase could mean this problem might not get better any time soon.

Consequences of delta-driven surge

The spike in cases across the two-state region is being driven by the delta variant of coronavirus, which is more contagious than previous mutations.

The delta variant is also striking children, who were mostly spared by earlier versions of the virus.

As a grim sign of the changing nature of the pandemic, the CSRA on Wednesday saw its first known child death here due to coronavirus . The death occurred at Children’s Hospital of Georgia.

We found 15 kids have died in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic and 15 mote in Georgia. Compared to the 29,167 adults who have died across the two-state region, it’s obvious who’s at greater risk. But since experts are learning about the delta variant in real-time, we don’t fully know how serious this could become for our kids.

At Children’s Hospital of Georgia, the number of cases is more than Dr. Jacob Eichenberger has ever treated at one time throughout the pandemic .

“We’ve got the kids so sick that they end up on heart lung bypass waiting for their body to recover from COVID and for their heart and lungs to take over again, we have kids on ventilators, we have kids just needed extra oxygen, we have kids needing to be put on their belly to breathe instead of their back,” he said.

How schools are adjusting

With the virus now striking kids, more schools across the two-state region are continuing to go virtual as they deal with positive COVID cases and quarantines.

Among them are Merriweather Middle School in Edgefield County , with remote learning starting Thursday. School districts in McCormick and Bamberg counties as well as Williston have transitioned to home learning for at least the rest of this week. The Allendale County school district is also following a virtual learning model through Sept. 8. And the Richmond County School System said it will transition all schools to home learning for two days after the Labor Day holiday.

Not going virtual yet is the Aiken County school district — despite the fact that more than 4,000 students are in quarantine for COVID . That’s the highest number in quarantine we’ve seen so far this year from any county in our area.

Parents are calling on leaders to act after the district released these new numbers .

We asked county education officials if a mask mandate is something on the table. They told us no.

That’s because a stipulation in the state budget bans school districts from enacting mask mandates, although the South Carolina Supreme Court this week heard arguments in lawsuits seeking to strike down that proviso .

On another legal front, disability rights groups are suing in federal court to get the measure overturned.

Also in the news ...

JAIL LOCKDOWN: The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is locking down the jail for a 14-day quarantine amid a surge in coronavirus cases across the CSRA. Outside visits have been suspended along with phone usage to avoid exposure to others. Inmates are still able to utilize their tablet computers for individual communication.

GAME DELAY: Due to a confirmed positive COVID-19 case and related quarantine cases impacting the T. W. Josey High School football program, the game scheduled for Friday against Lucy Craft Laney High School will need to be rescheduled, school officials say.

NEW BOOSTER? Moderna has submitted data to the Food and Drug Administration for a COVID-19 vaccine booster, according to a statement from the company. “We are pleased to initiate the submission process for our booster candidate,” said CEO Stéphane Bancel.

KISS ILLNESS: The band Kiss is postponing its End of the Road tour after Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley tested positive for coronavirus. According to a statement on social media, the 72-year-old Simmons is experiencing “mild symptoms.” The band disclosed Stanley’s diagnosis earlier this week.

