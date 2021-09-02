Bicyclist dies in crash after running stop sign in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken bicyclist has died after crashing into a vehicle in Aiken this afternoon.

The accident happened today at 2:41 p.m. on Wrights Mill Road at Rushton Road, Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables reports.

A bicyclist, identified as 28-year-old Jonathan Crumbley, was traveling on Rushton Road when the rider disregarded a stop sign and pulled into the path of a 2021 Toyota Highlander that was traveling on Wrights Mill Rd.

Crumbley was transported to Augusta University Medical Center where doctors pronounced him dead at 4:04 p.m. Ables reports Crumbley died of blunt force injuries.

A toxicology analysis is pending. South Carolina Highway Patrol is continuing with the investigation.

